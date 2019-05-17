Regents name interim president for University of Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. (TNN) - After five hours in executive session, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents now has a new interim president.
Joseph Harroz Jr. has been named the interim president of the university.
Harroz served as legal counsel for David Boren and even worked for him when he was a State Senator.
Right now, Harroz is the current dean of the O.U. College of Law.
Suzette Grillot, former dean of International Studies isn't happen with the decision.
Grillot says "It's disgraceful to me that you appoint a Boren 'crony' to this position. To me it really smacks of the board trying to cover up their own complicity and the Boren investigation and perhaps try to maintain their secrets."
According to O.U. officials, Harroz will be serving as interim president for at least 15 months, with the possibility of becoming permanent.
