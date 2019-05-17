School Board approves superintendent resignation, begin search process for replacement

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - “The board has accepted his resignation. Over the last six years, Dr. Deighan has lead our district on a path of excellence. The LPS board wants to thank him for his 6 years of service to LPS," said School Board president Carla Clodfelter.
With the school year winding down, The school board said him leaving now doesn’t make the process any easier.
“This is when we finalize contracts, hire all of our staff and administrators for the year again, so no time for the district is a great time,” said Clodfelter.
That's why the school board wants to find the interim superintendent as quickly as they can.
“We put a committee together of two members of the board. They will go and have thoughts maybe on members of our community who would be willing to come in on an interim basis," said Clodfelter.
CLodfelter said once they pick a candidate, they will host a special board meeting to vote.
She said finding the permanent replacement could take anywhere from six months to a year
“We have not thought about any superintendent in any way,” said Clodfelter.
LPS parent John Saville says whoever they choose to replace Dr. Deighan has some big shoes to fill.
“I think anybody that is an advocate for the students and an advocate for the system to provide the best education possible. It’s a quality program they have here at Lawton Public Schools so I would be looking for a superintendent that would continue that," said Saville.
No matter who the district chooses, Dr. Deighan said he believes the board will make the right decision.
“I want to extend my sincere gratitude to all the board members I’ve worked with, to this board and I just want to assure the community and staff that LPS is in good hands. These are good men and women who care deeply about he district," said Dr. Tom Deighan.
Because the resignation was approved, Deighan’s final day will be June 30th.
The board will host a reception for him to honor his time in Lawton, and they also waived the 7,500 hundred dollar termination fee in Dr. Deighan’s contract.
