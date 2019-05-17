Uptick in roadkill; who cleans up?

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Spring has sprung and just like the rest of us, wildlife is taking advantage of the weather. But increased animal activity and a higher number of people on the roads inevitably leads to more road kill.
“They’re all out looking for a mate," said Russell Anderson, Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent. "They’re not paying attention to the cars. They’re not paying attention to anything else. All it’s has is reproduction on it’s mind.”
Weather can also play a part.
“Spring is also storms," said Anderson. "Storms are rolling in and that tends to shift their patterns on what they’re normally used to.”
Regardless, increased animal activity inevitably leads to a problem.
“They end up getting in the middle of the road and a conflict happens between that animal and a vehicle and nine out of ten times an animal looses,” said Anderson.
And cleanup is an unpleasant job but it has to be done.
“We have a total of four animal control officers," said Anderson. "If it’s animal related and a call comes in it’s those four’s responsibility to do it all.”
Within Lawton City limits animal welfare officers are tasked with the removal of road kill or 10-7 as they call them.
“Be aware of jurisdictional issues," said Roy Rodrick, Lawton Animal Welfare Field Supervisor. "Lawton animal control cannot go outside the city to pick up deceased animals. and if you see an animal that’s been run over, go ahead and call it in and watch for those lights. Be aware of it and slow down.”
To report a deceased animal on a road in Comanche County, you can call the dispatch’s non-emergency number. It’s (580)-581-3272.
