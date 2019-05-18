City of Lawton prepares landfill roads for severe weather

“Safety is always our number one priority here at the landfill. Obviously when it rains we can’t control the elements because those are natural occurrences and we’re surrounded by dirt, so it might get a little slick and a little muddy, but our staff always tries really hard to make sure the clients and customers who come out here are driving in as safe conditions as possible," says Tiffany Vrska, Community Relations Director for the City of Lawton.