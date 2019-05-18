City of Lawton prepares landfill roads for severe weather

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The city of Lawton treated the roads near the city landfill Friday morning ahead of bad weather expected Friday night and Saturday.
City of Lawton officials say they’re doing this in order to keep the road there safe.
“Safety is always our number one priority here at the landfill. Obviously when it rains we can’t control the elements because those are natural occurrences and we’re surrounded by dirt, so it might get a little slick and a little muddy, but our staff always tries really hard to make sure the clients and customers who come out here are driving in as safe conditions as possible," says Tiffany Vrska, Community Relations Director for the City of Lawton.
To keep the roads from getting slick, they added gravel and aggregate onto the roads to increase traction.
Vrska says the city typically does this whenever heavy rain is expected.
