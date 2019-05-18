Duncan man convicted on federal firearms violations

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Duncan man could face decades in prison on federal charges of illegally purchasing and owning firearms.
34-year-old Chad Kaspereit was convicted Friday of possessing firearms while under a victim protective order and lying on a federal form to purchase firearms.
Authorities say in 2017, he wrote on a form saying he was not subject to a victim protective order, knowingly lying in order to buy two handguns.
They say a protective order out of Stephens County barred Kaspereit from harassing or stalking his ex-wife and their three children.
During the trial, jurors heard evidence that he had used the handguns to threaten his second wife.
Sentencing is set to happen within the next 90 days. He could face ten years in prison for each charge.
