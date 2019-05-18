Starting Saturday off with a cloudy start with mild temperatures in the 60′s and winds throughout the day coming form the south and gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Storms are coming from the southwest and moving northeast. The storms are moving into the area early this morning around sunrise and models show it clearing out by the afternoon hours. The threat with these storms is damaging wind, large hail, tornado’s, and flooding. There is another chance for scattered and isolated storms this afternoon after the first round of showers clear out. Armed forces day parade is a go, models show storms clearing out by 11am.