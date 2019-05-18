LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Saturday morning storms moving from the southwest to the northeast.
Starting Saturday off with a cloudy start with mild temperatures in the 60′s and winds throughout the day coming form the south and gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Storms are coming from the southwest and moving northeast. The storms are moving into the area early this morning around sunrise and models show it clearing out by the afternoon hours. The threat with these storms is damaging wind, large hail, tornado’s, and flooding. There is another chance for scattered and isolated storms this afternoon after the first round of showers clear out. Armed forces day parade is a go, models show storms clearing out by 11am.
Sunday will give us a nice break with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80′s and overnight lows in the mid 50′s.
Monday is another First Alert weather day. Highs in the 80′s and lows in the mid 60′s. Most cloudy skies and rain chances are 80%. Severe storms are likely, this includes high damaging winds, large hail, possible for a strong tornado and flooding. Flooding will be a major concern for Monday we can expect up to a few inches in rain.
-First Alert Meteorologist Michelle Hughes
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.