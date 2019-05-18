Gabriel’s House earns Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Award

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Gabriel’s House in Duncan has been recognized for its work with the community by earning an Oklahoma Nonprofit Excellence Award.
The after school program was awarded through the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits, and they also received a cash grant of $5,000.
Each year, the Center awards 24 nonprofits across the state for leadership and exceptional service to their communities.
Gabriel’s House has been working with families and students for 20 years, and has recently announced plans to expand into Comanche.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.