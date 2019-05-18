LPS holds reception to thank bus drivers for year of hard work

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - It was a fun morning for Lawton Public School bus drivers.
Today, they were honored at a reception for a year of hard work.
As you can see, there was plenty of dancing as the bus drivers get ready to head into the summer.
A few of them said they’re so thankful that Lawton Public Schools chose to recognize what they do.
“We like it. We enjoy it, we do unwind. They were dancing in there earlier which is cool. It’s just a good time," says bus driver Sheryl Harris.
“We’re excited about it because we’ve done such a wonderful job. All of the bus drivers, all of the monitors, all of our loving kids. I’m a special needs driver and I just love what I do," said bus driver Claudene Copeland.
And a special thank you to all of those bus drivers across the area from all of us here at 7NEWS.
