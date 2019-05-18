Pat Henry students win prize for creating ‘chain reaction contraption’

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Students at Pat Henry Elementary in Lawton won a big prize Friday as a result of the work they put into creating a “chain reaction contraption”.
We first told you about the contest back in February when the Garver Firm visited Pat Henry to test chain reactions machines with the students.
They then challenged them to create their own giant chain reaction, which the 4th and 5th grade students there have been working on.
Friday, they found out they are one of nine winners from across the country. They got a trophy and a check for $1,000.
STEM teacher at Pat Henry, Doris Biegler, says teaching kids to do things like this early will help them go on to do great things.
“I have been saying for years that if we start STEM at a younger and younger age, imagine what they could do when they get older. We have these kids who start in middle and high school and they’re doing these contests and winning awards when they’re in high school. If we start them in pre-k and elementary school, who knows what they can do by the time they get to high school," says Biegler.
Those 4th and 5th grade students beat out not just kids their age, but also kids up to 8th and 9th grade levels.
Their teacher says around 200 students worked together to make their giant chain reaction contraption, at times testing things out, taking it apart and moving parts around until everything worked out.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.