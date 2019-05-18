Responders and victim speak about Saturday tornado

“I actually spotted a funnel that was halfway to the ground, 2 miles south of Geronimo and then I lost it in the rain,” Maldonado said. “Then I saw a bunch of power flashes and I got in the fire truck and headed toward the power flashes to see if we can find any damage and that’s when we found two houses completely destroyed. The first thing I was concerned about was people’s safety. The gentleman that lives here was out here walking around and his wife was in the house and we assisted her in getting out.”