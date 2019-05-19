Annual fundraiser benefits seniors in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) -A senior center in Duncan is calling all bakers to participate in an annual fundraiser of theirs.
The Douglass East Side Senior Center is hosting a Community Auction Social Media Bake Sale. People will be able to place bids through Douglass's Facebook page on baked goods.
Executive Director, Shannon Hall Sanders said the money raised benefits the seniors.
“My main focus is making sure that they’re taking care of, making sure that the building is sustainable, so this building was built in 1938, so we still have repairs that need to be done because some of the structure damage that we have. So we just want to make sure that when they come they’re safe and they have a safe environment to do the activities we pan for them daily," said Hall Sanders.
Adrianne Arrington won last years fundraiser by raising $1,200 on six triple layer banana pudding cakes. She said the outcome was worth it.
“When I was able to come here and see the people who were receiving the funds and get to see the impact it was emotional to be able to help to that capacity," said Arrington.
Hall Sanders said this building was once a school for African Americans. Proceeds from the fundraiser allow them to keep this piece of history.
“I’m very happy to be a part of making a change and doing something with this school. It’s still standing so that’s history. A lot of the schools that were built for African American students are torn down, but here in Duncan we still have a school that’s still up and running, so we want to make sure we keep it that way," said Hall Sanders.
She said the winner will receive a trophy and their name on a plaque. On June 13th bidding on the bake sale goods will end on the 14th.
Anyone interested in participating can message the Douglass East Side Senior Center Citizens Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.