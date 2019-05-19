First Alert 7 Forecast: A significant severe weather event is likely tomorrow

Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Highs will be in the low 80’s with winds coming from the SE at 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy skies will be what we see on Monday with two rounds of possible severe storms. First round of storms will be scattered storms in the morning, and a few could produce high winds and hail. Supercells will likely form throughout the afternoon, bringing a higher risk of tornadoes through the evening. Also, we may see a squall line tomorrow night into early Tuesday morning, which may also be severe with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Make sure you have a severe weather plan in place for tomorrow into tomorrow night!