First Alert 7 Forecast: A significant severe weather event is likely tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Today will bring mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80’s and winds veering from northerly to easterly winds blowing at 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight lows will be mild and comfortable, mid 60’s across Texoma. Today acts as a short break for us as we will have some changes coming up quickly in this next work week.
Monday is a First Alert Weather Day. Highs will be in the low 80’s with winds coming from the SE at 20 miles per hour. Mostly cloudy skies will be what we see on Monday with two rounds of possible severe storms. First round of storms will be scattered storms in the morning, and a few could produce high winds and hail. Supercells will likely form throughout the afternoon, bringing a higher risk of tornadoes through the evening. Also, we may see a squall line tomorrow night into early Tuesday morning, which may also be severe with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Make sure you have a severe weather plan in place for tomorrow into tomorrow night!
Tuesday will bring those storms in the morning and they will clear out by the afternoon hours. Most cloudy skies which will then become partly cloudy through out the evening hours. Highs will be in the low 80’s and overnight lows will be in the mid 60’s.
The rest of the week holds small rain chances but winds will blow form the south continuing to bring in warm air at fairly strong speeds and temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80’s.
-First Alert Meteorologist Michelle Hughes
