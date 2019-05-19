Gov. Stitt speaks at 15th Annual GOP Fish Fry in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt paid a visit to Duncan Saturday night for the GOP Fish Fry at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center.
The catfish dinner is an event lead completely by volunteers and it draws in Republicans from all over the state.
Governor Stitt headlined as the keynote speaker. He provided the audience with an update about what’s going on at the capitol and he talked about his agenda to make Oklahoma a top 10 state.
“My vision for Oklahoma is for us to be a top 10 state,” said Gov. Stitt. “I know we can accomplish anything we put our minds to. I’m so tired of being at the bottom of these important categories. So, I’m just inspiring Oklahomans. I’m putting the structure in place in the state agencies to move us to the top.”
The GOP Fish Fry in Duncan is the second largest gathering of Republicans in the state of Oklahoma and it’s a fundraiser.
“In the last five years, our county has raised nearly $150,000 that we have used to elect conservative candidates to local, county and state governments," said Leon Farris, Stephens County Republican Party Chairman. "That’s the reason why we’re doing this, so we can help get good people in office.”>
