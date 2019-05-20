FCC chairman backs T-Mobile-Sprint deal in key endorsement

FILE - In this April 12, 2019 file photo, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai speaks during an event with President Donald Trump on the deployment of 5G technology in the United States, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, in Washington. Pai says he plans to recommend the agency approve the $26.5 billion merger of wireless carriers T-Mobile and Sprint, saying it’ll speed up 5G deployment in the U.S. Pai also said Monday, May 20 that the combination will help bring faster mobile broadband to rural Americans. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) (Source: Evan Vucci)