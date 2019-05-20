LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good Morning Texoma! Today is a First Alert Weather Day as significant severe weather is expected throughout most places in the viewing area. There is a high risk of severe weather for western, central, and northern Texoma this afternoon. Threats associated with the storms today include very large hail up to 2″ or greater, damaging winds of 80mph, tornadoes some of which could be large and long lived. Make sure to know your severe weather plan this morning. We will see three rounds of storms develop. The first round will be late morning through lunchtime. This round of storms will hold more of a threat for wind and hail. From lunch time through late afternoon another round of more significant severe weather will be possible. These storms will hold the threat of producing all hazards of severe weather. The last round of storms will be in the form of a line which will also contain all severe weather risks. This line will move throughout Texoma during the evening and overnight.