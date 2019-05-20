Severe weather keeps emergency management busy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Severe weather has dominated southwest Oklahoma over the last few days, prompting emergency management officials to take extra precautions to ensure everyone is safe and prepared.
Those precautions started on Saturday morning when two homes were destroyed just East of Geronimo, but they continued Monday as they worked to not only help those in Geronimo, but also help everyone else across the county prepare and respond to today's storms. Ashleigh Hensch with Comanche County Emergency Management said both the recovery and response aspects of the job work on a tight schedule in times like these.
"We still have to collect all that damage information because if we do have enough damage and we are eligible for FEMA grants later on, we need to get that all collected now. Having all hands-on deck, having all resources available to us and a lot of community participation. We need to know the damage info in there is damage that way we can begin putting that down to maybe later start getting some FEMA money or grants back into the county and people’s homes too,” Hensch said.
Adding to the responsibilities for emergency management was the phones ringing off the hook Monday morning as countless members of the community waited until the last minute to call emergency management to register their storm shelter.
"We are of course happy to get that information because we want it in our database that way we can pull up that information if there is an impact to Lawton or anywhere in Comanche County. We do all of Comanche County, not just Lawton. It has been overwhelming because we're trying to watch the weather in addition watching social media, watching the news, watching other emergency managers, talking with the national weather service, it's just a lot. Once the storms are over if you haven't registered your storms shelter your more than welcome to, we're just quite a bit busy,” Hensch said.
If you want to register your storm shelter, you can do so by calling Comanche County Emergency Management.
