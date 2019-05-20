Son moves up wedding so dying mom can attend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - A mother’s dying wish to see her son get married has been fulfilled, KNOP reported.
Eloise Shuck, a resident at the North Platte Care Center, has a terminal diagnosis of stomach cancer.
Her son, Josh Jones, and his fiance, Stephanie Savage, had planned for a September wedding in Colorado, where they live, but decided to move the wedding up to Saturday so Shuck could attend.
Jones said he called the nursing home Thursday asking if they could use a small room for a ceremony there.
Neva Cooper, director of social services for the North Platte Care Center, said they could do better than that.
Cooper called an all-staff meeting, and they began planning a ceremony and a reception afterward. The staff began bringing in decorations and offering to help set up and clean up.
The photography was donated by Rebecca Knapp, and Westfield Floral donated the floral arrangements including Eloise’s corsage. The brides parents, Tim and Maryanne Savage, flew in from Cape Cod, Mass., for the last-minute nuptials.
"[I feel] just excitement to see him get married," said Shuck.
“I feel the same way. I just feel so grateful that my mom was able to here to share this moment with us, yeah, definitely excited,” said Jones.
“It’s been fantastic. They have just been so great. They’ve helped us with everything here so this wouldn’t have been possible without them,” Jones said of the nursing home.
“Ms. Eloise is part of our family,” Cooper said. “This is what you do for family!”
