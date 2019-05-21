First Alert 7 Forecast: quiet tonight but storm chances return tomorrow

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - We got a break from storms this afternoon but chances return tomorrow.
Clear skies and gusty south winds this evening but the winds will become lighter overnight. Areas of blowing dust this evening. Temperatures in the low 70s by 8PM with lows in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of a few storms near I-44 and Hwy 81 during the afternoon and evening. If storms form, the will move quickly off to the northeast. Although the chance is low, if storms form they could become severe with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and a low chance of a tornado. Highs in the mid 80s.
Another disturbance will approach western Texoma late Thursday through Friday, bringing scattered storms but the best chance will remain out west. A few storms could be severe. Highs in the mid 80s Thursday and Friday, lows around the upper 60s to near 70, and gusty south winds.
For the weekend, it will be warm, humid, and breezy. There is a chance of isolated storms Saturday but Sunday should stay dry. This warm, humid pattern will continue into next week and there is another chance of storms on Monday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.