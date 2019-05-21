First Alert 7 Forecast: quiet tonight but storm chances return tomorrow

Clear skies and gusty south winds this evening but the winds will become lighter overnight. Areas of blowing dust this evening. Temperatures in the low 70s by 8PM with lows in the mid 50s. Partly cloudy tomorrow with a chance of a few storms near I-44 and Hwy 81 during the afternoon and evening. If storms form, the will move quickly off to the northeast. Although the chance is low, if storms form they could become severe with threats of large hail, damaging winds, and a low chance of a tornado. Highs in the mid 80s.