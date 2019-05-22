Authorities respond to crash in NW Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - First responders were called to the scene of a wreck Tuesday night at Rogers Lane and NW 46th street Tuesday night. The call came out shortly after 9:30.
A car and a Uhaul truck collided, causing the Uhaul truck to hit a telephone pole.
The eastbound lanes of Rogers Lane were closed between NW 46th and NW 53rd streets.
No word yet on if there were any injuries or what caused the wreck but you can count on us to bring you an update as information becomes available.
