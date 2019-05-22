Boys and Girls Club of Lawton prepare for summer feeding program

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - As school lets out for the summer, the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is working to fight hunger throughout the summer.
The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma reports one in four children are food insecure. To alleviate any hunger pains this summer, the Boys and Girls Club in Lawton is serving as the hub for free meals.
“We’re a host site so there will be sandwiches and breakfast cereals," said Christal Durham, the Unit Director for the Boys and Girls Club. "It’s important to provide a meal for any kid that might need one in the summertime.”
The summer feeding program starts June 3 and runs until the end of July. Kids ages 0 to 18 years will receive a breakfast and lunch.
“I think its a great opportunity for working parents that can’t get their kid a healthy meal," Durham said. "They can just walk up to the club, ring the doorbell, get a meal, eat it here and leave when they’re done.”
If you’d like to donate to the summer feeding program, give the Boys and Girls Club a call at 580-357-7541.
