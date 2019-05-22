First Alert 7 Forecast: isolated severe threat this evening and more storms as the week goes on

Isolated storms are possible this evening and a tornado watch remains in effect until 10PM. It should be quiet after midnight with lows near 70. Partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow, breezy, and humid with highs in the mid 80s. Scattered storms are possible late tomorrow evening in far western Texoma but the better chance will hold off until overnight and into Friday morning. Additional scattered storms are possible Friday, again mainly in western areas. Highs in the mid 80s. Storms may be severe with large hail, damaging winds, and at least a low tornado threat.