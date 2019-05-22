LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Temperatures to start your Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon temperatures will be nice and warm in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be stronger again today out of the south at 15-25mph. A few storm chances are in the forecast for this afternoon and early evening. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side primarily for counties in between I-44 and I-35. Threats associated with those storms include large hail, damaging wind, and a possible tornado.