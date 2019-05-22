LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Temperatures to start your Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s under mostly clear skies. This afternoon temperatures will be nice and warm in the mid to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be stronger again today out of the south at 15-25mph. A few storm chances are in the forecast for this afternoon and early evening. A few of those storms could be on the strong to severe side primarily for counties in between I-44 and I-35. Threats associated with those storms include large hail, damaging wind, and a possible tornado.
Warm temperatures will return again tomorrow with more places seeing highs in the mid to upper 80s. Along with the warmer temperatures, more strong to severe storms will be possible as well. Storms tomorrow will primarily be a threat for our far western and northwestern Texoma counties. All severe weather threats are possible associated with those storms.
Friday morning, showers and storms will still be hanging around in western Texoma. Friday afternoon drier weather should move in along with some sunshine. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Rain and storm chances will stick around for the beginning of the weekend, but by the end of the weekend we should see dry weather for everyone. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Memorial Day will be nice and warm but a few rain and storm chances will be possible. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
