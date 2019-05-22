Game wardens rescue animals displaced by storms

Kay County, Okla. (TNN) - Severe weather and flooding across the state of Oklahoma caused some animals to be displaced from their homes.
Game Wardens across the state stepped in and helped those animals.
Game Wardens Spencer Grace from Kay County and Stephen Paul from Noble County teamed up to rescue a beaver in Ponca City with the help from some of the neighborhood kids.
They also rescued an immature Bald Eagle with a broken wing from Sooner Lake.
