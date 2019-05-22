Grady County roads closed for repairs

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting several road closings in Grady County due to damage from flood waters.
Repairs will be needed in these areas before opening back up to traffic.
Most of these roads are county streets or county roads.
If you use these roads to get to any destinations, you should plan your morning commute accordingly.
Below is a list of the following roads that are closed for repairs:
- County Street 2770 between County road 1170 and County Road 1180
- County Road 1170 between County Street 2770 and County Street 2780
- County Street 2840 between County Road 1200 and County Road 1210
- County Street 2760 between County Road 1170 & County Road 1180
- County Street 2770 North of Highway 152; South of County Road 1130
- County Road 1170 between County Street 2780 & County Street 2790
