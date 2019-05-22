Lawton man sentenced for child abuse

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Lawton man will spend the next year behind bars for hitting an infant in the head.
According to court documents, police began investigating 30-year-old Colton Greene in 2018 after the child was brought to the hospital with injuries.
The 6-month-old’s mother said Greene was watching the baby when he accidentally dropped him onto a rocker. But the hospital said the injuries seemed more in line with child abuse.
When questioned, Greene admitted to police that he hit the child after losing his temper during a diaper change.
He was sentenced to one year in prison on Tuesday.
