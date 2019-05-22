UPDATE: Anadarko man identified as victim in fatal crash

UPDATE:
OHP has released more information in the crash.
21-year-old Alfredo Gamez of Anadarko died at the scene due to massive injuries. A juvenile in the same vehicle was transported by Mediflight to OU Medical Center and was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, trunk internal, trunk external and leg injuries.
According to OHP, a semi-truck was traveling northbound on US-62 when a Dodge Ram slowed in front to make a right hand turn onto Cherry. The semi-truck then crossed the center line into the southbound lane, striking a Buick Lacrosse driven by Gamez head on.
The driver and passenger of the Buick were both pinned for around 45 minutes before the Elgin and Porter Hill Fire Departments freed them using the jaws of life.
ORIGINAL STORY:
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Emergency responders were on the scene for over an hour working to help two people involved in a major wreck in northern Comanche County.
The wreck happened just after 11 a.m. near Cherry Road on Highway 62 between Porter Hill and Apache.
Two helicopters were called to the scene to assist firefighters and EMS who were called to the scene.
Firefighters from Edgewater Park, Porter Hill and Elgin had to cut the roof off of the vehicle to get the patients out of the car.
One patient was flown from the scene and taken to Oklahoma City. A second patient died at the scene according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
You can count on us to update this information after OHP releases their crash report.
