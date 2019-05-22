Two arrested in Altus shooting

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting in Altus Tuesday night.
A 21-year-old man from Frederick was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries.
According to Altus Police Chief Time Murphy, officers responded to the 900 block of North Navajo on calls of shots fired. While police were searching the area, they received a call that a shooting victim was at Jackson County Memorial Hospital.
The victim had a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh. He was treated at the hospital and released.
Investigators found multiple shell casings in the driveway of 921 North Navajo.
A 17-year-old juvenile and 19-year-old Andrew Vasquez were arrested. The juvenile faces charges of Shooting with Intent to Kill. Vasquez faces a charge of Possession of a Controlled and Dangerous Substance with Intent to Distribute.
Police are still trying to determine the motive behind the shooting.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.