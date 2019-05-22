WWII demonstration team to jump in Normandy in honor of D-Day

FREDERICK, Okla. (TNN) - Members of the World War II Airborne Demonstration team out of Frederick are getting ready to travel to Normandy. It’s for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. Hundreds of people from around the world are going to be there to jump multiple different days to commemorate the anniversary. They’re going to be jumping out of a WWII era airplane that made the trip many years ago.
Around 50 people, who all went through jump school in Frederick, are jumping the day before D-Day in Normandy. They must have at least ten jumps under their belt, but some have close to 100. Fernie Marquez is at 63 jumps. He’s jumping the day after D-Day.
"We want to remember, honor, and serve those veterans that actually went out there and did it for real," he said.
Marquez said they’re not jumping on the 6th, which is D-Day, because a number of dignitaries, like President Trump, are going to be there.
While they’ve jumped out of Boogie Baby in Frederick many times, it’s not making the trip with them. The planes they’re going to be jumping out of are already making their way there. When they jump, they’re going to be wearing jumpsuits made to resemble jumpsuits they might’ve worn nearly 75 years ago.
“This is the real deal," he said. “You’re jumping out of a real aircraft mid-flight with similar WWII era parachutes. They’re more modern than they were in WWII, a lot safer.”
He and Kristal Lucas, who is going as ground support, said this is a special anniversary to honor those who jumped because they're losing more veterans every day.
"It will be different in the following years because as each one goes we're losing a little more piece of history,” Lucas said. “So, it's important that people recognize and give thanks for their freedom."
Many of them plan on leaving late next week and making multiple jumps before they return.
