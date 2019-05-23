Altus considering moving graduation indoors

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Public Schools will be making a decision on the location of Friday's graduation by 3:00 P.M. Thursday.
According to APS, they're considering moving the ceremony from outside to inside the gym instead.
In that case that the graduation is moved into the gymnasium, live streaming will be available in the air-conditioned auditorium on campus.
Once all ticket holders have entered the gym, the gym will then be opened to non-ticket holders until they reach capacity.
