Duncan Police investigate after patrol car shot

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - The Duncan Police Department is trying to find the person responsible for shooting a patrol car over the weekend. It happened while an officer was responding to a call early Sunday morning on Elm between Viola and First street.
Police officers said it happened after dispatch received a call about a domestic incident. An officer went to the area to check it out after the caller wouldn’t give much information.
Lt. John Byers said the officer heard four to six gunshots within 30 seconds his arrival. He said after his car was hit, they called detectives and more officers to the scene.
"After we got the car back to the police department it did have a flat tire,” he said. “We recovered a bullet out of that tire, and then there was also a bullet that hit the front quarter panel. So, that really gets out attention when somebody is shooting at us."
Many residents in the area said they've heard about what happened and find it frightening.
"I'm in shock,” one resident said. “Shocked that somebody would do something like that in Duncan because it's never happened before."
Lt. Byers said they don't know if the call was a prank, also known as swatting, to lure the officer into the area, but whatever it was it makes him uneasy.
"It creates an unsafe environment for our officers when they respond out there,” Lt. Byers said. “They don't know if they're going to go to a call and be shot at again. We don't know. That's why we've been working on this as hard as we can to find out who is responsible for this incident."
Lt. Byers said the officer is doing fine and went back on patrol after his tire was fixed. If you know anything about this crime, you’re asked to call the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112 or Crime Stoppers of Stephens County at 580-252-INFO.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.