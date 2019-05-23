First Alert 7 Forecast: Rain chances remain in the forecast throughout this week and into next week

Looking into the weekend, highs Saturday will remain in the mid 80′s and partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60′s. Winds will still hold a strong 15-25 miles per hour winds out of the south. Storms will begin in the morning hours and last off and on throughout the day. Then Sunday will be much the same with highs in the mid 80′s and lows in the 70′s. The winds will come strong out of the south at 15-25 miles per hour and a chance for storms in the evening hours.