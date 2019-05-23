First Alert 7 Forecast: Rain chances remain in the forecast throughout this week and into next week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Mostly cloudy skies and rain chances will linger around for the rest of this week and beginning of next week.
Tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows dipping into the low 70′s. Winds will continue to come out of the south at 15-20 miles per hour. Rain will start in the Texas panhandle today and move east giving a chance for storms/showers tonight into tomorrow morning. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80′s with mostly cloudy skies. The greatest chance for rain tomorrow will be for western counties.
Looking into the weekend, highs Saturday will remain in the mid 80′s and partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 60′s. Winds will still hold a strong 15-25 miles per hour winds out of the south. Storms will begin in the morning hours and last off and on throughout the day. Then Sunday will be much the same with highs in the mid 80′s and lows in the 70′s. The winds will come strong out of the south at 15-25 miles per hour and a chance for storms in the evening hours.
For Memorial day, skies will be mostly cloudy with high in the upper 80′s and lows in the lower 70′s. Winds will hold at 15-25 miles per hour out of the South. Greatest chance for storms will be in the morning.
Tuesday will also see a chance for storms, some being severe. We may get a break on Friday.
-First Alert Meteorologist Michelle Hughes
