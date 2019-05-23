LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Temperatures this morning are very warm with a lot of places in the low to mid 70s. It will also be very muggy as you head out the door to start your day with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. All of this moisture will fuel more storm development later today. Anytime around lunch storms look to develop in the Texas Panhandle near an old remnant boundary. Those storms will push east towards our far western counties. As those move east the threat for large hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two will be on the rise. Those storms will continue with us through the overnight into Friday morning. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Tomorrow by late morning we should catch a small break from the isolated storms, before another round of storms are possible in the afternoon and evening. Those showers and storms will mainly be in or western counties. All modes of severe weather possible with those storms as well. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the mid 80s.
This weekend a few rain and storm chances are possible Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Sunday we may catch a dry day for most of the viewing area with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday-Wednesday more strong to severe storms are possible for portions of the viewing area. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday, and lower 80s Wednesday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
