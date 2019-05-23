LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! Temperatures this morning are very warm with a lot of places in the low to mid 70s. It will also be very muggy as you head out the door to start your day with dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s. All of this moisture will fuel more storm development later today. Anytime around lunch storms look to develop in the Texas Panhandle near an old remnant boundary. Those storms will push east towards our far western counties. As those move east the threat for large hail, damaging wind, and a tornado or two will be on the rise. Those storms will continue with us through the overnight into Friday morning. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 80s.