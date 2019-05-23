Lawton Public Schools offer summer meals

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -School is coming to an end, but that won’t stop students from being able to receive meals throughout the summer.
Kids will be able to eat breakfast and both sack lunches and hot meals at over 20 locations. Lawton Public Schools summer meal program will begin June 3rd and last until July 26th.
They have been offering this service since 1992 free of charge to children 18 and under. Executive Chef, Kristina Robinson said the menu will change each day.
She said continuing to offer summer meals is important.
“The importance of the summer meal program is so that every child can have a health meal during the summer, so they know where to go, a comfortable place, it’s a safe setting, and it’s a good place to see their friends again so they don’t miss them over the summer," said Robinson.
LPS does ask that kids consume their meal on site. Children do not have to be a LPS student to eat.
