Local flower shop prepares for busy week

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A local flower shop has been preparing for a busy week.
Flowers by Ramon already has multiple flower arrangements for Memorial Day made. They have also been working on putting together various bouquets for graduation.
Manager, Lori Elkouri says flower shops are holiday driven. They prepare in advance by stocking up on school colored flowers for graduations and making various arrangements in advance for Memorial Day.
“Flowers are the universal gift for every occasion, no matter what the occasion is the flowers are an awesome gift and it also helps put a smile on somebody’s face and that’s what we’re for," says Elkouri.
Although they do have arrangements pre-made, Flowers by Ramon is committed to bringing their customers’ floral visions to life and will customize any order.
