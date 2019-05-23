Sterling Little League receives grant, raises money for new field

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A grant from the McMahon Foundation could help the town of Sterling update their Little League field. Holes in the fence, cracks in the concession ceiling and dugouts a little too small for the coaches. Those are just some of the issues Sterling’s Little League ball players, parents, and coaches are dealing with.
“They put band-aids on it as things go wrong, like with graveling, that’s been done this year," said Sterling’s Mayor, Dale Winkler. "As a small town in a rural community, we don’t have funding to support the ball fields like we need to.”
Winkler says the McMahon Foundations grant approval is big for the city. It’s a dollar-for-dollar matching grant up to $50,000 and they’re working to hit that and get a total of $100,000 for field repairs.
“It gives the town something they can take pride in," said Winkler.
Some of their plans include refurbishing the buildings, making them handicap accessible, redoing fencing, dugouts, and improving drainage. There are 75 kids playing in little league right now and Sterling’s high school principal and fast pitched softball coach and says these changes are needed to keep kids involved.
“It’s a great community and if you keep investing in kids and youth, that’s important to keep these small communities going," said Marty Curry.
The deadline to raise $50,000 is October 1st. Until then, the league will be holding fundraisers. You can find those on their Facebook page at Sterling Little League.
Right now Sterling Little League has raised $13,000. If you’d like to donate to the cause, contact Neal Claborn at 405-829-0104.
