Witness details deadly Comanche County wreck

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A Comanche County man said he is still shaken up after witnessing a deadly wreck that he says he saw happen directly in front of his home off of highway 62.
We first told you about the deadly wreck on Highway 62 and Cherry Street on Wednesday. Unfortunately, one man, 21-year-old Alfredo Gamez of Anadarko passed away, while an unidentified minor was flown to a hospital.
"I said oh my God, before they even hit, I saw it happening and then whoosh it was like thunder in your chest. It was the most horrific thing I've seen,” said Robert Ayers, who witnessed the crash.
Ayers said he was standing with his wife in the front yard of their home right at the corner of Highway 62 and Cherry Street when the wreck happened. According to an OHP report, it happened when a pickup slowed in front of the dump truck to turn right onto Cherry. The larger truck then crossed the center line, going into the southbound lane of 62, hitting a 2006 Buick Lacrosse head-on. Ayers saw it all and said he immediately called 911, ran down to the cars and tried to comfort Gamez.
"He was crawling out, we said hey settle down and help is on the way. We let him know help was on the way and he said OK. Our main deal was just to be there to comfort, to do what we could to help. I'd hope if I was in that situation or my kids were in that situation that there would be someone to do that for us or my kids. I think while there's so much craziness going on in the world today, there are still good people out there,” Ayers said. Ayers said just seeing the wreck was tragic for him and his wife, and offered his condolences to the family for everything they're going through.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the 12-year-old passenger in the car with Gamez is still in a hospital in critical condition.
