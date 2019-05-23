Witness details deadly Comanche County wreck

"He was crawling out, we said hey settle down and help is on the way. We let him know help was on the way and he said OK. Our main deal was just to be there to comfort, to do what we could to help. I'd hope if I was in that situation or my kids were in that situation that there would be someone to do that for us or my kids. I think while there's so much craziness going on in the world today, there are still good people out there,” Ayers said. Ayers said just seeing the wreck was tragic for him and his wife, and offered his condolences to the family for everything they're going through.