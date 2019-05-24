Altus moves graduation ceremony indoors

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus Public Schools has made a decision on where graduation will be taking place on Friday.
Due to possible incoming weather and current field conditions, APS will be holding the 2019 Graduation Ceremony inside at the Cletus B. Street Fieldhouse.
Doors will open at 7:00 P.M. Friday for ticket holders, and once all tickets holder have entered the gym, the doors will then be open to non-ticket holders.
Additional seating will be available in the Eula B. Peterson Auditorium where live streaming of the ceremony will be shown.
The graduation ceremony will start at 8:00 P.M. Friday.
