Car rolls over after wreck near 67th and Quanah Parker Trailway

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - There were no serious injuries after a scary looking wreck happened Friday afternoon near Northwest 67th and Quanah Parker Trailway in Lawton.
First responders were sent to the scene around 1:45 p.m. in front of the Wal-Mart on 67th Street.
When they arrived, they reported one person was still inside a vehicle which had been rolled over onto its side. Crews were able to get the driver out without any significant injuries.
The 7News crew on scene said it appeared the rolled over vehicle had pulled out onto 67th Street from the Wal-Mart parking lot and was hit in the side by an oncoming car. Both cars ended up in the oncoming lanes but no other vehicle were involved.
The Lawton Police Department says they will release an accident report later today.
