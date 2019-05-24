City of Anadarko mapping water valves

ANADARKO, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Anadarko is letting citizens know that they might be seeing some blue circles in town over the next few weeks.
These blue circles are markings to locate water valves throughout the city.
The University of Oklahoma has partnered with the Anadarko Public Works Authority to help them test, map, and locate all the water valves in the city.
This information will help the city make repairs to water systems and cut down the time to repair water breaks.
They might be in your neighborhood soon and you may experience a short water outages while they are testing these valves.
The testing takes about 10 to 15 minutes.
