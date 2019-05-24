Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosts stroke awareness luncheon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Comanche County Memorial Hospital hosted a luncheon today to teach more people about the signs of having a stroke.
Officials said this was a chance to show people what their stroke program is doing to improve stroke care in southwestern Oklahoma, but is also a way for them to teach people what to do if they or a loved one suffer from a stroke.
Robert Suter, CCMH’s stroke program director, says if someone you know suffers a stroke, get them to a hospital immediately.
“The really important thing for everybody to understand is there’s been a change in stroke over the past two decades. 20 years ago it wasn’t important to bring someone with a stroke to a hospital quickly, but now it’s critical. When there’s any possibility of a stroke occurring, you need to bring the loved one to a hospital immediately because time is brain and seconds count," says Suter.
The luncheon was part of National Stroke Awareness Month.
