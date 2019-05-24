First Alert 7 Forecast: scattered severe storms this evening with low chances into the weekend

Scattered to numerous storms are expected from western north Texas into far western Oklahoma through late this evening. The best chance overall will be west of I-44 but spotty showers and storms may form anywhere. Storms may contain large hail, damaging winds, and a possible tornado. Also, the flooding threat will increase as storms slowly move through our western counties. Storms should end between 11PM and 3AM. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s by 9PM and near 70 at 7AM.