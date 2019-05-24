First Alert 7 Forecast: scattered severe storms this evening with low chances into the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - An active evening is expected, especially in western Texoma.
Scattered to numerous storms are expected from western north Texas into far western Oklahoma through late this evening. The best chance overall will be west of I-44 but spotty showers and storms may form anywhere. Storms may contain large hail, damaging winds, and a possible tornado. Also, the flooding threat will increase as storms slowly move through our western counties. Storms should end between 11PM and 3AM. Temperatures falling into the upper 70s by 9PM and near 70 at 7AM.
Tomorrow, a spotty shower is possible in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s with high humidity and breezy south winds. There is a chance of a few storms in far western to northwestern Texoma during tomorrow evening and night. Sunday. most of the day should be dry but scattered storms may once again move into far western Texoma. Highs in the mid 80s.
Memorial Day will be humid, warm, and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. An isolated storm is possible. A stronger storm system will approach on Tuesday, bringing a chance of severe storms from I-44 eastward. Highs in the upper 80s. Slightly cooler on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and a chance of storms, mostly to the south. We may get in a completely dry day on Thursday.
Stay with the First Alert Weather Team as we track storms this evening.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
