LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is yet again a very warm and humid start to the day. Temperatures are in the 70s with dewpoints in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We also have a few showers and storms moving through the western half of the viewing area. Those should clear by mid to late morning. We will catch a few dry hours early this afternoon before more storm chances develop along a remnant boundary over western Texoma. Those have the possibility of being strong to severe primarily for a wind and hail threat, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Those storms will develop into a line and move throughout most of our western, and even portions of central Texoma throughout the evening and into the overnight.