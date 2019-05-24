LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! It is yet again a very warm and humid start to the day. Temperatures are in the 70s with dewpoints in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We also have a few showers and storms moving through the western half of the viewing area. Those should clear by mid to late morning. We will catch a few dry hours early this afternoon before more storm chances develop along a remnant boundary over western Texoma. Those have the possibility of being strong to severe primarily for a wind and hail threat, but an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Those storms will develop into a line and move throughout most of our western, and even portions of central Texoma throughout the evening and into the overnight.
Tomorrow morning a few showers and storms could be lingering in our western counties. Those should clear by mid morning, and some dry weather is expected for the middle part of the afternoon. More showers and strong to severe storms are possible for western Texoma again Saturday afternoon and evening. Those should clear out by the early morning hours Sunday. Most of Sunday will be dry, but storm chances will remain in the forecast for Sunday night as plenty of moisture hangs around. High temperatures this weekend will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Next week, severe weather will continue to be a possibility as lots of moisture sticks around. Tuesday into Wednesday looks to be the more active severe weather time period. Temperatures will hold in the mid to upper 80s through Tuesday and then cool down into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
