Governor Stitt extends state of emergency to all 77 counties

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt amended an executive order Friday declaring a State of Emergency for all 77 Oklahoma counties impacted by flooding and severe storms.
The State of Emergency was originally signed on May 1 for 52 counties and later amended on May 8 to include 14 additional counties.
Much of Oklahoma experienced widespread flooding, tornadoes, high winds and large hail.
The order allows state agencies to make emergency purchase needed for the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions. The declaration is also the first step toward seeking federal assistance should it be necessary.
Damage assessments are being conducted, but some are unable to be completed until floodwaters recede.
The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management asks residents impacted by recent flooding and storms to report damages to their property at damage.ok.gov.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.