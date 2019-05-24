Governor Stitt signs pharmacy bill into law

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Later this year Oklahomans have more choices when it comes to where they fill their prescriptions.
That's after Governor Kevin Stitt signed a Pharmacy Bill into Law.
It will put more regulations on Pharmacy Benefit Managers and insurance companies, to keep them from controlling the market and raising prices for patients.
Lucas Coody from Anderson Pharmacy says this bill will give independent pharmacies a chance.
He and others have been sending petitions signed by their patients every few days to the Capitol.
He believes that helped convince the legislature this bill was good for Oklahomans.
“Patients are able to go back to the pharmacy where they think they are getting the best care, where they feel comfortable. Hopefully we will be able to see some patients that were torn from us. We’re also curious to see how reimbursement change, and hopefully we see a change in the reimbursements we are getting paid, as well," said Anderson Pharmacist Lucas Coody.
Coody said the fight isn’t over, because he expects the insurance providers to find ways to get some of their money lost back
But with this passing he hopes pharmacies will be able to offer better and cheaper prescriptions for the state.
The law goes into effect in November.
