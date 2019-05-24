LPD and lake goers prepare for Memorial Day weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department is expecting Lake Lawtonka to be busier than usual this Memorial Day weekend. That’s because they say some lakes people usually go to have areas closed because of all the rain we’ve seen.
Officers with the Lawton Police Department want people to remember to be safe whether they’re putting a boat or jet-ski on the water or spending time offshore. Sgt. Eric Weatherly said one of the biggest problems they see is people not being careful on the water.
"We really try to encourage operators to pay attention to others who are driving vessels,” he said. “If you're not driving, pay attention to the guy next to you and make sure they're not dangering the passengers on your boat."
His said more officers will be at the lake due to the holiday and people should look over their boats before taking them out.
"Check your boat,” he said. “Make sure it's running, make sure you have fuel, your batteries are charged up, you have life jackets, all the things that are necessary."
And while some are getting their watercrafts ready, Gary May is making he has everything he needs offshore.
"We just came out here to open up the trailer and mow the grass and get the picnic table all set up, new covers on it and get ready for the long weekend," he said.
While the Vietnam veteran plans on spending time relaxing at the lake, he said he's not going to forget about his friends who never made it home.
"You kinda have to think back about how we got this holiday, how many men that died in our wars and all the wars that we had," May said.
So, whether someone is spending the day at the lake or not he asks that you remember those who never made it back home.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.