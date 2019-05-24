LPS summer feeding program starts soon

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - With the school year coming to a close Thursday, Lawton Public Schools has a plan in place to keep feeding kids throughout the summer.
The summer meal program will be available to kids 18 years old and younger while school is out, with 20 locations for kids to go to.
There will be a different menu at the locations Monday through Friday each week.
They'll be providing breakfast at four locations and hot meals at seven locations.
They’ve been offering this program since 1992, and the executive chef for Lawton Public Schools says this will be a good experience for kids.
“The importance of the summer meal program is so that every child can have a healthy meal over the summer, so they know where to go, a comfortable place, a safe setting and a good place to see their friends again so they don’t miss them over the summer," says Kristina Robinson, Executive Chef for Lawton Public Schools.
For a full list of locations, you can visit Lawton Public Schools’ website at lawtonps.org
The program starts June 3rd and ends July 26th.
