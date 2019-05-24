Oklahoma Blood Institute holds Pre-Memorial Day Blood Drive

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -The Oklahoma Blood Institute is holding a Pre-Memorial Day Blood Drive, so if you’re interested in helping out, you can do that before the holiday.
The Pre-Memorial Day Blood Drive is a way to bring in people before summer starts. Vice President, Daren Coats said blood usage increases in the summer due to people having more time to schedule procedures.
“Summer time is particularly hard for us. We do rely a lot on schools, colleges and votechs and as you know summer time is not the same for them, so trying to build up our inventory as we head into summer is significant for us so Pre-Memorial Day kind of kicks off the summer. Schools are graduating, families are planning for vacations. This is an opportunity for people to see us before they begin that vacation," said Coats.
Helen Adams received a C-Section about eight weeks ago and lost more blood than she was suppose to. She had to receive two units of red blood cells. Adams said she didn’t think she would be on the receiving end after working as a phlebotomist. She was able to personally thank her donors by participating in the thank a donor program.
“A lot of people donate and they don’t think that their blood is ever used in a situation, however that program allowed me to let those people know that I was thankful for their donation and it helped me in a time when I needed blood. I’m very glad they took that hour, 45 minutes to an hour out of their day, so I could receive that blood and now I’m able to be with my baby girl," said Adams.
Coats said it’s amazing when you can put a face to a blood recipient.
“Until we meet those people, until we know those folks, it doesn’t have the same validation for us until you actually see them first hand, so it helps to close the loop and it makes you feel better about your donation process when you can put a face with that time you spend donating blood," said Coats.
The blood drive will continue today from 8-5 p.m. at their donation center on Southwest A Avenue. This event is sponsored by the Oklahoma Pork Council, and each donor will receive free pork carnitas, plus a chance to win a smoker and BBQ starter kit.
