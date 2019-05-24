Russian agent behind bars in Grady County

CHICKASHA, Okla. (TNN) - A Russian gun rights activist convicted of working for the Kremlin without registering as a foreign agent, will spend the next 18 months in Grady County jail in Chickasha.
Maria Butina pleaded guilty last year to attempting to infiltrate conservative political circles to influence American politics for Russia.
Earlier this week, a video of Butina in the Grady County jail asking the public to help with her legal expenses was posted on Instagram.
Butina says her lawyer is filing an appeal.
