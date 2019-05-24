UPDATE: Arrest made in Duncan patrol car shooting

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - Duncan police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting of an officer’s patrol car over the weekend.
Duncan police say it started Sunday morning when an officer responded to a call of a domestic disturbance. The detective on the case says that call was made in order to lure law enforcement out.
The car was shot twice, once in the tire and once in the front fender.
Police say the suspect was actually arrested Tuesday on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, they were able to connect him to the shooting as well.
The suspect’s identity at this point has not been released, but police say they expect charges to be filed in this case next week.
