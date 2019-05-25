Bison exhibit opens at Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A new exhibit opened Friday at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center in Duncan and focuses on an animal many Oklahomans have spotted before... the bison.
It's called Bison: Ancient. Massive. Wild, and comes from the Coffman Museum in Kansas and the National Bison Foundation.
The multi-piece exhibit just wrapped up its time at the National Cowboy Museum in Oklahoma City before it arrived at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
The executive director of the center says the exhibit teaches us about an animal many of us have seen before, and an animal that almost went extinct.
“We are so fortunate in southwest Oklahoma that we get to see bison from time to time," says Stacy Cramer Moore, Executive Director for the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center.
“We don’t realize how special they really are, and this exhibit really portrays... they really were nearly extinct. We just had a few thousand left and they’ve come back from the brink and are now back in some of their native range and certainly we apreciate having them here in Oklahoma.”
She says the exhibit covers the bison from prehistoric time all the way to the present.
It will be on display in Duncan until the National Day of the Cowboy event on July 27th.
